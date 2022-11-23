Left Menu

Indian stocks rise marginally on global cues

At the time of writing this report, Sensex traded at 61,519.68 points, up 100.72 points or 0.16 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 18,275.75 points, up 31.55 points or 0.17 per cent.

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 10:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 10:29 IST
Indian stocks rise marginally on global cues
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Indian stock indices extended their gains from the previous session in line with strength in overnight US markets. At the time of writing this report, Sensex traded at 61,519.68 points, up 100.72 points or 0.16 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 18,275.75 points, up 31.55 points or 0.17 per cent.

On Tuesday, the markets started on a sluggish note, however, indices recovered to end with smart gains, mainly aided by a recovery in European markets. "We believe that IT stocks can be a good buy for both small and medium-term gains led by good corporate earnings and expectations of slowing pace of interest rate hike by FED. Investors can also accumulate auto shares as good demand and RM prices cooling off may lead to a rise in these stocks," said Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

Nigam said some stock-specific actions can be witnessed in stocks such as FSN E-Commerce as CFO Arvind Agarwal reportedly resigned to pursue other opportunities, Vedanta as its board approved the third interim dividend for FY23 of Rs 17.5 per share, and DCW as the company will invest Rs 125 crore towards capacity expansion. Meanwhile, the rupee however depreciated marginally this morning. It opened at 81.80 against the US dollar from its previous close of 81.67.

In October, the rupee breached the 83 mark for the first time in its history. So far this year, the rupee has depreciated around 8-9 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

