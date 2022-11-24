Left Menu

EU to approve Hungary's recovery plan, hold payouts until conditions met

Under the EU recovery scheme, Hungary could get 5.8 billion euros in grants to spend on making the economy greener and more digital -- cash that is much-needed by Budapest amid surging inflation, slowing growth and rocketing borrowing costs. Separately, the Commission is also likely to recommend next week that EU governments suspend 65% of transfers from the EU budget to Hungary, or some 7.5 billion euros, until many of the same conditions as for the recovery fund cash, mainly pertaining to the independence of the judiciary, are met, the sources said.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-11-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 16:35 IST
EU to approve Hungary's recovery plan, hold payouts until conditions met
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission is likely to approve next week Hungary's post-pandemic recovery plan to keep open the possibility of EU disbursements later, but hold back any payouts until Budapest fulfils all agreed conditions, sources at the EU executive said. Under the EU recovery scheme, Hungary could get 5.8 billion euros in grants to spend on making the economy greener and more digital -- cash that is much-needed by Budapest amid surging inflation, slowing growth and rocketing borrowing costs.

Separately, the Commission is also likely to recommend next week that EU governments suspend 65% of transfers from the EU budget to Hungary, or some 7.5 billion euros, until many of the same conditions as for the recovery fund cash, mainly pertaining to the independence of the judiciary, are met, the sources said. The Commission move to withhold 13.3 billion euros in total from Hungary will come after months of negotiations with the government of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban to address EU concerns about high-level corruption and that Budapest does not respect the independence of courts, non-governmental institutions, media and rights of minorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022