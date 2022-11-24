Left Menu

The coaches can be operated at higher speeds and have higher passenger capacity than the conventional coaches and are also lighter as compared to the conventional coaches, the release said. The air-conditioning system also is at higher capacity, the release said

LHB coaches for Coimbatore-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus train
The existing coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Coimbatore–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus trains are to be replaced by LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches from Friday. A railway release said here on Thursday that the LHB coaches were developed by Germany and now being manufactured in India. The coaches can be operated at higher speeds and have higher passenger capacity than the conventional coaches and are also lighter as compared to the conventional coaches, the release said. Each coach has an advanced pneumatic disc brake system for efficient braking at higher speeds and modular interiors and the improved suspension system of LHB coaches provide more comfort to passengers. The air-conditioning system also is at higher capacity, the release said .

