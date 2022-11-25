Left Menu

IED found in mini-bus on JK highway in Ramban

Police found an improvised explosive device IED in a mini-bus that was carrying around 20 passengers on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Friday, officials said.We received specific information that a matador is carrying a suspicious object. The vehicle was search and a suspected object was found at 12 pm, SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma told reporters here.The bus was intercepted at the Nashri checkpoint.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-11-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 18:05 IST
IED found in mini-bus on JK highway in Ramban
  • Country:
  • India

Police found an improvised explosive device (IED) in a mini-bus that was carrying around 20 passengers on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Friday, officials said.

''We received specific information that a matador is carrying a suspicious object. The vehicle was search and a suspected object was found at 12 pm,'' SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma told reporters here.

The bus was intercepted at the Nashri checkpoint. The IED kept in a container in the back seat was found by the bomb disposal squad, she said.

An investigation is on to find out what is material used in this IED, the SSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022