U.S. screened 2.56 million air passengers Sunday, highest since 2019

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-11-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 18:11 IST
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 2.56 million air passengers on Sunday, the highest number since December 2019 and the busiest day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number was, however, below the 2.88 million screened on the same day in 2019 at the end of the busy U.S. Thanksgiving travel period.

