Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers announces interim dividend for investors

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers has announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.6 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23. The decision was taken at a board meeting held earlier today, it said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

A dividend is a reward that listed companies often provide to their shareholders from a portion of their earnings. The Board of the firm has fixed December 16, 2022, as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the dividend.

The final date on which the dividends will be paid to eligible investors was not mentioned in the filing. (ANI)

