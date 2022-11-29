Left Menu

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers announces interim dividend for investors

A dividend is a reward that listed companies often provide to their shareholders from a portion of their earnings.

ANI | Updated: 29-11-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 13:49 IST
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers announces interim dividend for investors
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers has announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.6 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23. The decision was taken at a board meeting held earlier today, it said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

A dividend is a reward that listed companies often provide to their shareholders from a portion of their earnings. The Board of the firm has fixed December 16, 2022, as the "Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the dividend.

The final date on which the dividends will be paid to eligible investors was not mentioned in the filing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022