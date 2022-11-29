Mali issues $191 mln bond on regional market
Mali has issued a bond of 120 billion CFA francs ($191 million) on the West African regional market to fund infrastructure projects, its finance minister said on Monday.
The issue includes a tranche of 70 billion CFA francs with a yield of 6.30% and a 10-year maturity, and a tranche of 50 billion CFA francs with a yield of 6.20% and a 7-year maturity. ($1 = 628.5000 CFA francs)
