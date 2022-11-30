Left Menu

India lifts export ban on organic non-basmati rice

In early September, India banned the export of broken rice as the export policy was revised from "free" to "prohibited".

ANI | Updated: 30-11-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 09:11 IST
India lifts export ban on organic non-basmati rice
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has decided to lift the ban on exports of organic non-basmati rice, including broken rice, a notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said on Tuesday. In early September, India banned the export of broken rice as the export policy was revised from "free" to "prohibited".

Also, the Centre had imposed a 20 per cent export duty on non-basmati rice, except for parboiled rice, to boost domestic supplies. The lifting of the ban now came likely after the easing of domestic supplies moderated prices.

The ban on exports assumed significance at that point as it appeared that the overall sown area under paddy this Kharif season could be lower than that of last year. This, the government thought, could have an impact on both crop prospects as well as prices going forward. Farmers in India have sown less paddy this Kharif season. Kharif crops are mostly sown during monsoon -June and July, and the produce is harvested during October and November.

The primary reason for the decline in the sown area could be attributed to the slow advancement of the monsoon in the month of June and its uneven spread in July in some growing key regions in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022