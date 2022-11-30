Left Menu

Hungary hopes EU funds will be released in 2023 - minister

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 30-11-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 19:27 IST
Hungary hopes that EU funds will be released in 2023 as the European Commission' proposal earlier in the day opens the door to a final agreement on funds, Hungary's minister responsible for negotiations on EU funds said on Wednesday.

Tibor Navracsics added that the suspension of some EU funds was partly due to some legislation still pending approval.

The European Commission approved earlier on Wednesday Hungary's post-pandemic recovery plan but said Budapest would not receive any payments until it implements reforms to bolster judicial independence and tackle corruption.

