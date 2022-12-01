UK house prices post biggest slide since mid-2020: Nationwide
British house prices tumbled 1.4% in November compared with October, the biggest monthly drop since June 2020, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Thursday.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a fall of 0.3%.
In annual terms, house price growth slowed to 4.4% in November from 7.2% in October, Nationwide said.
