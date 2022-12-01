MUM SBI FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE TODAY.

( ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT ).

CURRENCY TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL CODE USD/INR 80.35 81.85 80.28 82.02 EUR/INR 83.15 85.99 83.09 86.16 GBP/INR 96.49 99.54 96.42 99.74 JPY/INR 58.41 60.17 58.37 60.29 CHF/INR 84.52 87.5 84.46 87.68 AUD/INR 54.11 56.36 54.07 56.47 NZD/INR 50.37 52.6 50.34 52.7 CAD/INR 59.49 61.36 59.44 61.48 SGD/INR 58.81 60.64 58.77 60.76 HKD/INR 10.24 10.56 10.22 10.58 DKK/INR 11.2 11.54 11.18 11.56 NOK/INR 8.13 8.38 8.12 8.4 SEK/INR 7.63 7.85 7.62 7.87 ----------------- NOTE:- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCLATED IN 100 FOREIGN CURRENCY UNIT.

