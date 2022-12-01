Left Menu

Blackstone firm Nexus Malls ropes Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador

He has a remarkable ability to connect with different age groups, Dalip Sehgal, CEO of Nexus Malls, said.Amitabh Bachchan said I am delighted to endorse Nexus Malls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 18:52 IST
Blackstone firm Nexus Malls ropes Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador
Blackstone's retail arm Nexus Malls on Thursday said it has signed actor Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador.

Nexus Malls, the retail platform in India owned and managed by Blackstone Real Estate funds, has 17 shopping malls across 13 cities in the country.

Last month, global investment firm Blackstone-sponsored Nexus Select Trust filed the draft paper with markets regulator Sebi to launch India's first public issue of retail REIT to raise around USD 500 million. All the 17 operational shopping malls across 14 major cities, covering about 10 million square feet area and valued around USD 3 billion, have been put under the REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) portfolio.

In a statement, Nexus Malls said it has roped in Bachchan as 'Happyness Ambassador'.

''We are extremely privileged to welcome Amitabh Bachchan to our Nexus Malls family. He has a remarkable ability to connect with different age groups,'' Dalip Sehgal, CEO of Nexus Malls, said.

Amitabh Bachchan said: ''I am delighted to endorse Nexus Malls. Together, we will try and further aim at curating new experiences for the customers each time they visit Nexus Malls.'' PTI MJH SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

