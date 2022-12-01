Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp wholesales rise to 3,90,932 units in November

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 19:58 IST
The country's largest two wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said its wholesales increased by 12 per cent to 3,90,932 units.

The company dispatched 3,49,393 units in November 2021.

In a statement, Hero MotoCorp said it expects the momentum to build-up in the coming quarters on account of favourable economic indicators, including encouraging farm activity and positive consumer sentiments along with upcoming marriage season.

In the domestic market, the company's sales rose to 3,79,839 units as compared with 3,28,862 units in November last year.

However, exports declined to 11,093 units last month from 20,531 units in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

