Syria Kurds halt all joint ops with U.S.-led coalition after Turkish fire - spokesman

The Syrian Democratic Forces, a U.S.-backed group that helped defeat Islamic State jihadists in Syria, has stopped all joint counter-terrorism operations as a result of Turkish bombardment on its area of control, a spokesman said Friday.

Aram Henna told Reuters that "all coordination and joint counter-terrorism operations with the coalition" had been halted.

