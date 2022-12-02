Syria Kurds halt all joint ops with U.S.-led coalition after Turkish fire - spokesman
Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 12:38 IST
The Syrian Democratic Forces, a U.S.-backed group that helped defeat Islamic State jihadists in Syria, has stopped all joint counter-terrorism operations as a result of Turkish bombardment on its area of control, a spokesman said Friday.
Aram Henna told Reuters that "all coordination and joint counter-terrorism operations with the coalition" had been halted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement