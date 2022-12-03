Left Menu

4 killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora

Four people including two women were killed when a car carrying members of a marriage party fell into a gorge in Uttarakhands Almora district on Saturday, police said.The accident occurred on Sheraghad road killing Jayant Singh 65, Seema 36, Anita 32 and her 10-year-old son Samar on the spot, SDRF sub-inspector Rajesh Joshi said.

Four people including two women were killed when a car carrying members of a marriage party fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on Sheraghad road killing Jayant Singh (65), Seema (36), Anita (32) and her 10-year-old son Samar on the spot, SDRF sub-inspector Rajesh Joshi said. The bodies have been pulled out of the gorge and the injured hospitalised, he said. The passengers, all residents of Doriyal and Kafliger villages, were returning from Berinag after attending a wedding ceremony, Joshi said.

