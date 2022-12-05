Three killed in TN road mishap

Three persons were killed and another injured when a container lorry collided head-on with the car they were travelling in near Kangeyam in nearby Tirupur district early on Monday, police said.

According to police, the lorry driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the car coming in the opposite direction. The car was heading towards Chennimalai from Kangeyam with four passengers.

While two persons died on the spot, another succumbed on the way to the Kangeyam Government hospital.

A woman with serious injuries was brought to the Government Hospital here, police said.

