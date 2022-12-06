Left Menu

CNH Industrial India appoints Narinder Mittal as country manager, managing director

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 19:39 IST
Equipment and services company CNH Industrial India on Tuesday announced the appointment of Narinder Mittal as the country manager and managing director.

Mittal, whose appointment is effective January 1, 2023, will also lead its Indian and SAARC's Agriculture business, the company said in a statement.

Prior to joining CNH Industrial, Mittal was president and corporate head of operations at Sonalika International Tractors.

Mittal will succeed Raunak Varma, who will join the global construction business unit and will work directly with CNH Industrial President, Construction, Stefano Pampalone, focusing on special projects.

''India plays a vital role in the growth of the APAC (Asia Pacific) region. We are focused on new trends and technologies to drive agricultural productivity and efficiency and Mittal, with his leadership and drive, is best placed to leverage new growth opportunities and strengthen our position in India,'' CNH Industrial President, APAC, Chun Woytera added.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

