Left Menu

Govt allows further $6 million funding for MBIE through Kanoa-RDU

“Any decision regarding the future of operations on Mt Ruapehu needs to be considered and robust, but also realistic about the ongoing cost of such operations,” said Stuart Nash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-12-2022 09:37 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 09:37 IST
Govt allows further $6 million funding for MBIE through Kanoa-RDU
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government has decided to advance a further $6 million bridging funding to allow time for MBIE through Kanoa-RDU to support the development of an alternative commercial solution.

"Following discussions with affected stakeholders, including other creditors and iwi, it has become clear that more time is needed to further explore our options to avoid liquidation. This additional funding will allow this to occur.

"This comes following the survey of Life Pass Holders, which indicated some support, but fell short of the funding required to support a new entity to operate the Tūroa and Whakapapa ski fields, which means more time is required to secure funding for a new entity.

"We will provide $6m to enable alternative solutions to be developed and provide sufficient working capital to retain the RAL management team while a potential resolution continues to be negotiated. This is in addition to the $2 million already extended to RAL from the Crown.

"By providing this bridging finance we will be able to maintain staff who are critical to the maintenance of the assets on the mountain, and enable it to operate next winter.

"We are fully invested in exploring all options as we recognise the significant detrimental impact on the both the economies and wellbeing of local communities especially Ohakune.

"Any decision regarding the future of operations on Mt Ruapehu needs to be considered and robust, but also realistic about the ongoing cost of such operations," said Stuart Nash.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
3
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
4
Jilted lover kills dental student for refusal to patch up in AP

Jilted lover kills dental student for refusal to patch up in AP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022