Commuter trains collision in Spain lightly injures dozens

Two commuter trains collided on Wednesday morning at a station in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region leaving 155 passengers lightly injured, local emergency services said.

"One of the trains was halted and the other was braking," Transport Minister Raquel Sanchez told reporters near the site of the collision. "The reasons for the collision are being studied," she added. The emergency services said 155 people required medical attention, and three of them were sent to hospitals with light injuries.

There have been several accidents in recent years on Catalonia's suburban train system known as Rodalies. Catalan officials have blamed the lack of funding from Spain's central government for the deficient network's upkeep.

