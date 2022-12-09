Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 13:42 IST
Silver futures rise on spot demand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Silver prices on Friday increased by Rs 35 to Rs 67,069 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets amid a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery gained Rs 35 or 0.05 per cent to Rs 67,069 per kg in 20,025 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants amid a positive trend in the market.

Globally, silver was trading 0.02 per cent higher at USD 23.27 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

