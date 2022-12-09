Left Menu

Gold futures gain Rs 9 to Rs 54,060/10 gm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 13:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold price on Friday increased by Rs 9 to Rs 54,060 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 9 or 0.02 per cent at Rs 54,060 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,764 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.19 per cent higher at USD 1,804.90 per ounce in New York.

