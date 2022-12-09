Sona Machinery gears up to fulfill the growing demand for ethanol in India with EPC Solutions for grain-based distilleries

Sona Machinery’s highly customisable, cutting-edge turnkey solutions will ramp up ethanol production with minimal waste and improved profitability Underlining its focus on using technology as a differentiator, Sona Machinery, the undisputed leader in the agro-processing equipment manufacturing industry, is now gearing up to revolutionise India’s enormous ethanol production market. The company will serve as a full-service EPC solution provider, providing engineering, procurement, and commissioning services as well as cutting-edge turnkey solutions to grain-based distilleries across the country. Sona Machinery’s expansion into a new business vertical comes at a time when India is aggressively pushing to more than double its ethanol production capacity from the current 684 crore litres to 1,500 crore litres. This increased production will be integral to achieving the government’s ambitious target to have a 20% ethanol blend in petrol fuels by 2025. If achieved, this target is expected to save foreign exchange worth INR 30,000 crore every year while also improving India’s energy security and reducing pollution. It is this massive market opportunity that Sona Machinery aims to tap into. Speaking on the development, Mr Vasu Naren, Managing Director & CEO, Sona Machinery,said, “Ethanol is one of the most important ingredients for a wide range of industrial applications such as drinks, drugs, plastics, lacquers, polishes, plasticizers, and cosmetics. It is also increasingly finding adoption as a biofuel and is being used to blend conventional oil-based fuels such as petrol and diesel to reduce their environmental impact and cost. Some countries, such as Brazil, have already made the switch over to 100% ethanol fuel. India, as a grain-rich economy, has similar potential. Given its impact on both the environment and economy, ethanol will be an important ingredient in the making of a future-ready nation. Sona Machinery is delighted to contribute to this growth story with full range of EPC services and turnkey solutions.” “Sona Machinery will own the end-to-end process of establishing a grain-based ethanol manufacturing facility. Doing so will help us unlock deep synergies that will minimise waste, improve productivity and profitability, and ensure seamless scalability for our clients,” he added. Sona Machinery’s key differentiation comes from the fact that we will manufacture 90% of the machinery required for milling and handling starch-rich grain such as rice, maize, millets, and wheat. These solutions will cover all key processes, from cleaning and destoning to grinding and weighing. We will also provide a full range of engineering services, including designing, drawings, and structural blueprints, and be responsible for the procurement of material, electrical devices, and machinery required to set up grain processing facilities. The organisationwill also manage the commissioning, structural fitting and fabrication, and silo creation as well. About Sona Machinery: Sona Machinery, established in 1995 (erstwhile Sona Foods India) has been at the helm of the industry since the advent of mechanization in Agriculture supporting it with its smart technology solutions with a mission is to develop & deliver world-class cutting-edge technology products to our customers. Today, under the leadership of 2nd generation Serial Entrepreneur & VC - Mr Vasu Naren as its Managing Director & CEO, Sona Machinery is an ISO 9001:2015 Certified Company with 27+ years of experience under its belt and having a sprawling 10000 sq. mts. facility with over 400+ skilled professionals delivering customized solutions to its more than 10000+ satisfied customers across continents. Our product list includes (but is not limited to) a complete range of cutting-edge technology equipment for Turnkey Rice Mill Set-ups as well as for cleaning, processing Pulses, Wheat, Sesame, Millet, Gram, Lentils, Maize, Corn, Barley as well as Seeds & Post-Harvest Agricultural Equipment in all desired capacities. We also cater to our customers who are engaged in Grain Milling (Grain Based Distilleries & their EPC), by providing them turn-key plant set-up solutions. Our list of customers includes Large Enterprises, Central & State Government PSU’s, Retail Customers / Farmers who are spread across India as well as Globally.

