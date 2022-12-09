Pernod Ricard India leads an Industry-First Initiative - #OneForOurPlanet; Removes permanent Mono-Cartons from its packaging

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pernod Ricard India (PRI), a global leader in the wine and spirits industry, launches an industry-first initiative - #OneForOurPlanet, as it continues its journey towards the removal of permanent mono-cartons from its packaging. With this landmark sustainability initiative, the company is removing 100 per cent permanent mono-cartons from its packaging by June 2023, in a phased manner. #OneForOurPlanet reiterates the company's commitment to reduce the environmental impact of packaging across each step of its value chain, from grain to glass. It also aims to nudge today's purpose-driven consumers to make eco-conscious purchase decisions. Advancing towards a greener tomorrow, with this initiative, Pernod Ricard India strives to generate a holistic impact by reducing carbon emissions every year by 7310 Tonnes, saving 2.5 lakh trees, and reducing waste-to-land fill by 18745 tons. With this initiative, the company aims to reduce cumulative packaging emissions by over 75,000 Tonnes by 2030. Talking about the initiative, Ranjeet Oak, Chief Commercial Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, "At Pernod Ricard India, we are driven to make a difference to the planet. Expanding our sustainability agenda to create a greater impact, this initiative is directed at reducing our carbon footprint across each step of the value chain - from grain to glass. This initiative also brings to light changing consumer sentiments around eco-conscious purchase patterns to drive the adoption of the initiative across markets. We envision this initiative to become a larger movement and our stakeholders to turn into advocates by practising and propagating eco-conscious consumption. We are happy to see some of our industry peers already joining the crusade." Further, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, added "The world has entered a new era of sustainability and we are catering to consumers who are becoming increasingly eco-conscious. They are seeking brands and products that bolster a sustainable impact on the environment and planet at large. As a responsible corporate citizen present in India for over 25 years, sustainability is key to Pernod Ricard India's operations and our new campaign #OneForOurPlanet is a testament to our commitment. Through this campaign, we aim to inspire consumers to not only make eco-conscious purchase decisions but also champion this cause and help us evangelize this into a larger movement. We are humbly proud of this initiative and also urge our industry peers and partners to unbox their 'spirits' and join this initiative that's another one for our planet." To ensure the adoption of this major environment and industry-first initiative, Pernod Ricard India is steering a conscious consumption movement by sensitizing and educating its customers and consumers. The company will also continue to team with local communities, NGOs, industry peers and customers to pave way for a truly circular economy. For the seamless transition through this journey, the company has also introduced recycled and recyclable neck tags, in several states, that redirect consumers to a micro-site solely created around the initiative #OneForOurPlanet. Leading change in the industry, #OneForOurPlanet is a significant step in achieving the company's commitment towards zero-waste-to-landfill contribution. This milestone initiative is in line with the company's ambitious sustainable packaging strategy, which supports a circular economy and aims to protect and nurture the environment. With a commitment to minimizing waste at every step, the company aims to produce and distribute its products in ways that optimize and help preserve natural resources, reduce carbon footprint, and create water positivity. 100% of its packaging will be recyclable, compostable, or reusable by 2025. The company is investing in technology to maximize the reuse of glass bottles while ensuring quality, with an ambition of using 40 per cent recycled- glass content by 2025. With such programmes, Pernod Ricard India aims to reduce its overall carbon footprint by 50 per cent by 2030. The company has also engaged in water stewardship initiatives through a Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Recharge approach. #OneForOurPlanet is aligned to Pernod Ricard's Global 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap -- 'Good Times from a Good Place'. The four pillars of its roadmap, which include Nurturing Terroir, Valuing People, Circular Making, and Responsible Hosting, address all aspects of its business with clear objectives in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Pernod Ricard India Private Limited (PRI) is a fully owned subsidiary of Pernod Ricard South Asia and a fast-growing multinational alcohol-beverage company delivering quality products to its consumers across the country.

Impressive Brand Portfolio Home to renowned brands in each category, Pernod Ricard India holds one of the most dynamic and premium portfolios in the industry, led by Seagram's whiskies that include Royal Stag, Royal Stag Barrel Select, Blenders Pride, Blenders Pride Reserve Collection, Imperial Blue, 100 Pipers and a wide range of international premium brands such as Chivas Regal, Ballantine's, The Glenlivet, Royal Salute and Jameson Irish whiskey. Some of the eminent brands in the white spirits category include ABSOLUT vodka, Jacob's Creek and Campo Viejo wines, Martell cognac, Beefeater and Monkey 47 gin, Kahlua, and Malibu liqueurs, Mumm and Perrier-Jouet champagne.

Global yet Committed to 'Make in India' India continues to be a priority market and central to Pernod Ricard's operations globally. Being one of the fastest-growing business for Pernod Ricard globally, the Group's commitment to the "Make in India" initiative is reflected in its sales portfolio within India, which comprises over 97 per cent of domestically produced brands. With six overseas manufacturing locations including Myanmar, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Nigeria, and Cameroon, and a global footprint in 50+ countries, Seagram's whiskies are being exported to 33 countries across the world.

With over 25 years of rich legacy and operations in India, the company operates through its two distilleries in Nashik (Maharashtra) and Behror (Rajasthan) apart from 30 bottling sites across the country. The company also has a state-of-the-art distillery and winery at Nashik (Maharashtra), one-of-its-kind integrated risk management and a zero pollution facility. The two units - Nashik and Rocky, have also become the first winery and the first Alco-Bev units, respectively, to receive the FSSC 22000 certification. Responsible and Growing For Good

Pernod Ricard India is recognized as an industry leader with accolades including 'Best Places to Work 2021' by BW People, Stevie 2021 - Gold for Great Employers and The Economic Times 'Best Places to Work for Women 2021'. The company has also been certified as 'The Great Place to Work 2021' by the Great Place to Work Institute. With a strong focus on Diversity & Inclusion, Pernod Ricard India has over 50 per cent representation of women on the shop floor in their manufacturing sites in the South and East Zone. Pernod Ricard India also believes in 'Creating Shared Value' for the business and local communities in a way that drives transformational growth and development for the country. Pernod Ricard India Foundation (PRIF), a Section 8 Company incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"), is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PRI, instituted to fulfil its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility near its operations and beyond.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)