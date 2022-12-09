Left Menu

Govt selects 67 entries with Rs 42,500 crore investment potential under PLI scheme for specialty steel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 18:20 IST
Govt selects 67 entries with Rs 42,500 crore investment potential under PLI scheme for specialty steel
  • Country:
  • India

The government has selected a total of 67 entries with an investment potential of Rs 42,500 crore under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for specialty steel.

The proposed investments are expected to generate 70,000 job opportunities and add 26 million tonnes of speciality steel capacity in the country.

A total of 79 applications were received from 35 small and large steel-making companies with investment commitments totalling Rs 46,000 crore to add downstream capacity of 28 million tonnes (MT) by 2030, the steel ministry said in a statement.

After several extensions, the final window for participation in the PLI scheme closed on September 15, 2022.

''Sixty-seven applications from 30 companies have been selected. This will attract committed investment of Rs 42,500 crore with a downstream capacity addition of 26 MT and employment generation potential of 70,000,'' the ministry said.

Applicants include all major steel players like Tata Steel, JSW Steel, JSPL, AMNS India and SAIL, a senior steel ministry official had earlier told PTI.

The Union Cabinet in July last year approved a Rs 6,322-crore PLI scheme to boost the production of speciality steel in India.

Some of the categories of specialty steel included in the scheme are coated/plated steel products, high strength/wear-resistant steel, specialty rails, alloy steel products, and steel wires, and electrical steel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022