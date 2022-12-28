Left Menu

Govt amends motor rules to set up regulatory ecosystem for pre-owned car market

The key provisions of the proposed rules included an authorisation certificate for the dealers of registered vehicles, which has been introduced to identify the authenticity of a dealer; the procedure for the intimation of delivery of vehicle between the registered owner and the dealer has been detailed and the clarification of the powers and responsibilities of a dealer in possession of registered vehicles.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 14:24 IST
Govt amends motor rules to set up regulatory ecosystem for pre-owned car market
Used cars (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ministry of road transport and highways on Wednesday said it amended Chapter III of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, to build a comprehensive regulatory ecosystem for the pre-owned car market. The key provisions of the proposed rules included an authorisation certificate for the dealers of registered vehicles, which has been introduced to identify the authenticity of a dealer; the procedure for the intimation of delivery of vehicle between the registered owner and the dealer has been detailed and the clarification of the powers and responsibilities of a dealer in possession of registered vehicles.

Others included the empowerment of dealers to apply for renewal of registration certificate/ renewal of certificate of fitness, duplicate registration certificate, no objection certificate (NOC), transfer of ownership, of motor vehicles in their possession and the maintenance of an electronic vehicle trip register has been mandated which would contain details of the trip undertaken, namely trip purpose, driver, time, mileage etc. The ministry also said these rules would aid in recognising and empowering intermediaries or dealers of registered vehicles as well as provide adequate safeguards against fraudulent activities in the selling or purchasing of such vehicles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022