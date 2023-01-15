Govt working on adopting pre-fabricated materials in construction: MoS VK Singh

Left Menu

15-01-2023
Government working on adopting pre-fabricated materials in construction. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union minister of state for road transport and highways Gen VK Singh said India is working towards ensuring that most of the construction-related materials are pre-fabricated, barring those used in foundations for bridges among others. Speaking at the conference on 'Decarbonising Construction: Building a Low Carbon Future' organised by the industry chamber FICCI earlier this week, minister Singh said the usage of pre-fabricated materials will lead to the sustainable development of infrastructure, and roads in particular.

Pre-fabricated materials generate lesser pollution and ensure optimal use of other raw materials. "There is much more emphasis coming in", he said, adding, "the day is not far when we will be able to make road surfaces with pre-fabricated things that come from the factory and just be laid."

Further, addressing the gathering including industry persons and other stakeholders, the Minister pointed out numerous efforts taken by the government on decarbonising; they include the adoption of alternative and flex fuels, green highways, airports running on renewable energy, hydrogen cell technology, and electric vehicles, and PM GatiShakti plan. "The standards are changing, and if we need to keep up with the type of goals that we have laid out, then we have to change our mindsets," the minister said, adding that all that is needed is awareness, understanding, and technology in place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

