BRIEF-HK Express To Cancel Certain Flights Between Hong Kong And Japan Between Feb 1 And Feb 16

HK Express:

* HK EXPRESS: TO CANCEL CERTAIN FLIGHTS BETWEEN HONG KONG AND JAPAN BETWEEN FEB 1 AND FEB 16, 2023 DUE TO LIMITATIONS IMPOSED BY THE JAPANESE GOVERNMENT

* HK EXPRESS: WILL CONTINUE TO WORK HARD TO MAINTAIN SCHEDULE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE TO MINIMISE THE IMPACT TO CUSTOMERS

