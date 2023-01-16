BRIEF-HK Express To Cancel Certain Flights Between Hong Kong And Japan Between Feb 1 And Feb 16
Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 13:33 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 13:25 IST
HK Express:
* HK EXPRESS: TO CANCEL CERTAIN FLIGHTS BETWEEN HONG KONG AND JAPAN BETWEEN FEB 1 AND FEB 16, 2023 DUE TO LIMITATIONS IMPOSED BY THE JAPANESE GOVERNMENT
* HK EXPRESS: WILL CONTINUE TO WORK HARD TO MAINTAIN SCHEDULE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE TO MINIMISE THE IMPACT TO CUSTOMERS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- HK EXPRESS:
- HONG KONG
- JAPAN
- JAPANESE
- CANCEL
- HK Express
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China
Japanese emperor greets crowd at palace after COVID hiatus
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more
HKTB “Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations” Greets a Global Audience of 3 Billion via Live Broadcast
Japan's emperor gives first public New Year's greeting since 2020