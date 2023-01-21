Left Menu

ICICI Bank posts 34.5 pc growth in profit after tax to Rs 8,792 cr in Q3

The bank said the average current account and savings account (CASA) ratio was 44.6 per cent during the reviewed quarter

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 23:40 IST
ICICI Bank posts 34.5 pc growth in profit after tax to Rs 8,792 cr in Q3
Building of ICICI Bank (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ICICI Bank on Saturday posted a surge of 34.5 per cent in its profit after tax to Rs 8,792 crore, against Rs 6,536 crore during the corresponding quarter the previous year. The bank said the average current account and savings account (CASA) ratio was 44.6 per cent during the reviewed quarter. The lender said overall loan portfolio grew by 19.7 per cent year-on-year while domestic loan portfolio grew by 21.4 per cent year-on-year.

The lender's net non-performing assets (NPA) ratio declined to 0.55 per cent at December 31, 2022, from 0.61 per cent at September 30, 2022, the bank said. The lender in a statement released on Saturday said its provisioning coverage ratio on non-performing assets was 82 per cent at December 31, 2022. Net interest income (NII) of the bank increased by 34.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 16,465 crore during October-December quarter from Rs 12,236 crore in the year-ago period. The net interest margin was 4.65 per cent in the reviewed quarter, against 3.96 per cent during the corresponding quarter the previous year.

The lender's net interest margin (NIM) was 4.31 per cent in the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The lender said the net interest margin was 4.33 per cent during the nine months till December 2022. The non-interest income, excluding treasury income, increased by 1.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,987 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 4,899 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank also said fee income grew 3.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,448 crore in the reviewed quarter from Rs 4,291 crore in the year-ago period. Fees from retail, rural, business banking and SME customers constituted about 78 per cent of total fees during the December quarter, according to a statement shared with exchanges on Saturday.

There was a treasury gain of Rs 36 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 88 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023