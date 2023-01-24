Left Menu

Ahmedabad airport plans development, expansion projects

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-01-2023 13:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 13:07 IST
Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport (SVPI) at Ahmedabad has planned a slew of development and expansion projects to cater to future passenger traffic demand, the private airport said on Tuesday.

The facility, owned by Adani Group, currently has the terminal capacity of 8-million passengers annually, while it is expected to handle 20-million passengers per annum by 2025-26 thereby necessitating the expansion work, which include a new integrated terminal building and refurbishment of existing terminals, it said.

According to the company, while the majority of the capex projects are related to development of airside and terminal capacity matching with projected exponential passenger growth, it is also pertinent to understand that the existing terminal infrastructure is not fully sufficient to handle the current and extraordinary growing demand.

In the current financial year, the passenger movement at the SVPI is expected to be around 12-million, the company said.

In addition to the planned works that are in keeping with the enhancement of terminal infrastructure, some of the initiatives that have already been executed, the airport operator said.

