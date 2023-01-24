European shares steady ahead of PMI data

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 13:53 IST
European stocks edged higher on Tuesday, boosted by a fresh run of gains for technology stocks, while investors awaited economic data that is expected to show a slight improvement in euro zone business activity.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% after a strong finish on Wall Street, lifted by tech stocks that were battered last year in the wake of surging interest rates. S&P Global's flash reading, due at 0900 GMT, is expected to show the euro zone flash composite PMI edged up to 49.8 in January, a small improvement from 49.3 in December, as energy prices dropped and inflation moderated.

Among stocks, Rheinmetall added 1.2% after the German defence group's chief executive forecast sales would grow to 11-12 billion euros ($12-$13 billion) in 2025, according to German magazine Stern. Swatch Group edged up 0.8% after the Swiss watchmaker said it was positive about a recovery in the China market and also reported a 2.5% increase in 2022 sales.

Shares of Norwegian salmon farmers SalMar and Mowi jumped 4.7% and 9.1%, respectively, to top the STOXX 600.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

