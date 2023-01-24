Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki's net profits more than doubled in Oct-Dec quarter

The Board of Directors of Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Tuesday approved the financial results for October-December 2022.

ANI | Updated: 24-01-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 15:48 IST
Maruti Suzuki's net profits more than doubled in Oct-Dec quarter
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Automaker Maruti Suzuki India's net profits during the October-December 2022 quarter (Q3 FY23) were at Rs 2,351 crore, about 132 per cent higher than what was reported in the same quarter last year. In Q2FY22 (October-December 2021), the net profits were at Rs 1,011 crore.

Further, the auto major's revenue from operations during the quarter was at Rs 29,044 crore as compared to Rs 23,246 crore same quarter last fiscal. Revenues were about 25 per cent higher year-on-year. The Board of Directors of Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Tuesday approved the financial results for October-December 2022.

During the December ended quarter, the company sold a total of 465,911 vehicles. Accordingly, sales in the domestic market were at 403,929 units and exports were at 61,982 units, it said in its earnings report. "Shortage of electronic components impacted production by about 46,000 vehicles in this quarter. This was against total sales of 430,668 units comprising 365,673 units in domestic and 64,995 units in export markets in the same period, previous year," the report said.

Pending customer orders stood at about 363,000 vehicles at the end of the December quarter, out of which about 119,000 orders were for newly launched models. During the April-December period, the company sold a total of over 1.45 million units. Sales in the domestic market stood at 1.25 million units. Exports were at 194,614 units.

During the same period of 2021, the company registered a total sale of 1.16 million units including 993,901 units in the domestic market and 169,922 units in the export market. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's Sale

Nykaa Fashion Kicks off 2023 with Its Biggest Fashion Event Thank God It's S...

 India
4
Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Young stars shine bright in stunning new Hubble image

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023