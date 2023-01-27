UK finance minister: need to move more decisively toward 'fiscal devolution'

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday there "was much more to do" on the country's approach to regional growth and a more decisive move towards fiscal devolution was needed.

"Spreading opportunity everywhere needs local decision making alongside local infrastructure and local enterprise," Hunt said in a speech in central London.

"We need to move more decisively towards fiscal devolution."

