UK finance minister: need to move more decisively toward 'fiscal devolution'
Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 15:40 IST
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday there "was much more to do" on the country's approach to regional growth and a more decisive move towards fiscal devolution was needed.
"Spreading opportunity everywhere needs local decision making alongside local infrastructure and local enterprise," Hunt said in a speech in central London.
"We need to move more decisively towards fiscal devolution."
