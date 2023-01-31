Vistara restrains unruly passenger on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight

A passenger travelling on a Vistara flight to Mumbai from Abu Dhabi was restrained by the crew for ''unruly and violent behaviour'', the airline said on Tuesday. The incident, which took place on Monday, was reported to the relevant authorities as per the standard operating procedures, while the security agencies on-ground were informed to take immediate action upon arrival, Vistara said in a statement. “We confirm that there was an unruly passenger on Vistara flight UK-256 operating from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on January 30. In view of the continued unruly conduct and violent behaviour, the captain issued a warning card and made a decision to restrain the customer,” the full service carrier said.

The pilot made regular announcements to assure the other passengers onboard of their safety and security, Vistara said. The airline did not share other details about the incident.

