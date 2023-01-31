Corey Shader Explains: 5 Exceptional Small Business Marketing Strategies For 2023

Marketing is a huge component of future business success. If you want to excel in 2023, you need to come up with a solid marketing strategy now, as entrepreneur Corey Shader explains.

From social media to email to influencer marketing, having the right strategy that fits your business and your target customers will help you increase your sales, improve customer retention and enhance the reputation of your brand.

Below are five exceptional small business marketing strategies for 2023.

1. Utilize Google My Business

Many consumers will find your business for the first time online. If it's not easy to find you, then it'll be tough for you to expand your consumer base.

A great place to start in this regard is by utilizing Google My Business (GMB) effectively. This tool is especially effective for small businesses that are targeting a local market.

By setting up a GMB listing and optimizing it, you'll give your business a better chance at appearing near the top of local business listings. So, when people conduct Google searches such as "best restaurant near me," for instance, your business can appear near the top of the list.

2. Establish Yourself as an Expert

Trust is a major component in attracting new customers. People make purchases from businesses that they believe they can trust. A great way to establish this trust among new customers is to establish yourself as an expert in your field.

A leading way to do that in 2023 is through content marketing. This can include blog posts, webinars, and helpful videos. Cater the topics around products and services you offer, and create the content in a "non-salesy" way.

Instead of purporting why your company is the best, in other words, provide value to consumers by helping them solve a problem.

3. Create Multiple Channels

All marketing strategies should have multiple components and multiple ways in which you'll reach potential customers. In 2023, this means creating pages on all social media platforms that make sense. It could also mean email marketing campaigns and paid digital ads.

Make sure that your overall marketing message is tailored specifically to each individual platform, but is also cohesive across all channels. A multi-pronged approach will give you the best chance to reach your target audience.

4. Don't Forget Personal Branding

Today, many consumers dive deeper than just surface-level. They want to know the people behind the business, and that means it's important for you to build your personal brand as well.

This is especially important for small business owners, who are often much more accessible than leaders of huge corporations. Make sure that you have well-built personal social media pages on all the platforms on which your business has a page.

You don't need to reveal all the intimate details of your personal life, but complementary and appropriate personal social media pages can help boost your business' brand.

5. Use Data to Make Decisions

The digital age provides business owners with the ability to track the performance of their marketing efforts. Corey Shader says all marketing strategies should use data to help businesses make decisions about marketing.

This includes not just who to target and where to target them, but how to cater the message so it's most effective. Don't ignore data. Embrace it and use it to your advantage.

About Corey Shader

Corey Shader is a self-made entrepreneur, consultant, investor, real estate developer, and founder of several companies, notably Insurance Pipeline. Operating primarily out of Ft. Lauderdale, Corey's endeavors span across the nation, consulting for start-ups, and sitting on the board of digital media and senior healthcare agencies. As a consultant, Corey helps young businesses develop sales funnels and maximize profitability. Shader takes pride in challenging others to push themselves to be their very best — he believes in constant self-improvement, inspiring others through sharing his own life experiences.

