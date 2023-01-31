Left Menu

Govt took concrete steps to deal with infrastructure development challenges: Prez Murmu

Firstly, large infrastructure projects could not be completed on time. Secondly, different departments and governments worked according to their own convenience, she said.This, the President said, not only resulted in the misuse of government resources and time overruns, but also led to inconvenience to the common man.My government is striving to make India the most competitive logistics hub of the world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2023 13:20 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 13:15 IST
Govt took concrete steps to deal with infrastructure development challenges: Prez Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo:Sansad TV) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the government has taken concrete steps and has prepared the PM Gati-Shakti National Master Plan to deal with infrastructure development challenges.

The states and Union Territories have also shown enthusiasm regarding the PM Gati-Shakti National Master Plan and this will expand multi-modal connectivity in the country, she said.

''Over the past decades, we have noticed two major challenges in building infrastructure in India. Firstly, large infrastructure projects could not be completed on time. Secondly, different departments and governments worked according to their own convenience,'' she said.

This, the President said, not only resulted in the misuse of government resources and time overruns, but also led to inconvenience to the common man.

''My government is striving to make India the most competitive logistics hub of the world. For this, the National Logistics Policy was launched in the country last year,'' she said.

Implementation of this policy will minimise the logistics cost.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier launched the PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, essentially a digital platform to bring 16 ministries, including railways and roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another.

It will facilitate last-mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023