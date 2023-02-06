Know The Four Types of Cryptocurrencies Based On Their Utility

If you look at the crypto market, it seems enormous. As per reports, the crypto market in 2021 alone was around 2.2 T USD, confirmed by sites like Cornmarket. In 2011, we saw the crypto market reach about 10 M USD. The same reports claim that the crypto market has even touched around 10 M USD as its market cap way back in 2011. However, the figure has changed drastically after years, and it has gained about 3048.57 B USD, around 3 T USD per report. These were the days when we found some handful of cryptos existing back then, and the primary objective for them was to offer an inexpensive and quick alternative to the USD for many more cross-border payments. By 13th December, you can find more than 15k cryptos claims in market cap reports. However, as per experts, most cryptos will die down, leaving behind around 5K currencies in the market. However, you can find cryptos classified in different categories, including NFT, Defi and others that place things the best. You can find similar news on sites like - bitcoin revolution for more.

Types of Cryptos as per application types

Several applications also define the type of cryptos you want to develop in the market. We have enlisted as under:

1). Currency

Bitcoin is the world’s first crypto, and the first utility that came with it was as a currency. The objective of the money was to carry out a smooth cross-border payment transaction faster and cheaper. Over the years, we have seen the currency proving to be out as a store of value that can allow things to move smoothly. Over the years, it seemed to have been proven to be an excellent store of value. In 2009, we found Bitcoin roughly equivalent to one USD. It has gone up to around 69 USD till one day. Now, it has returned, reaching somewhere in 15K USD. Cryptos are used like a decentralized public Blockchain, and ETH Blockchain works as a token, while Solana Blockchain is not working as a token. We have seen people using these tokens like anything that works like a native token.

2). Asset

Stablecoins have categorized an asset, and these cryptos' value is derived from the external asset value. For example, USDT helps derive the value from USD, while the Gold GLC is also tying hard the value of the asset called gold. Earlier, we found too many more investors who were deciding upon the crypto exit in the market. All these remain as a better exchange that can help in enjoying the cryptos in the market or through real money. Now, if you see the presence of stablecoins, these can help in choosing the idea of a crypto ecosystem that can help get crypto exchanges in the market. It helps them become more stable crypto, and then they can decide on the preferred option.

3). Object

Many buyers can help with the future of cryptos around the market. All these kinds of cryptos were created using special finance projects that aim to sort out the world's issues. For instance, Siacoin comes with the idea of solving problems of costly cloud storage. As said on its website, Sia is a leading coin with decentralized cloud storage as found in the platform. These come with registrations, and no trust is located in the idea that can help make the data storage perfect for the marketplace. It is robust and more inexpensive compared to the conventional cloud storage options in the market.

4). Meme or Joke Coin

This type of crypto can be developed strictly for fun without any specific purpose or goal. Yet, these are worth checking with many more millions. For instance, Doge Mars was able to facilitate the money transaction that comes very much viable with it. Also, the market cap reached 500 M USD which went on to gain on 13th December. The meme coins do not work with any purpose and thus remain speculative assets that work with a straightforward idea based on the community-based idea for trading. Also, most of these do not use this case, while the nascent investors seemed too risky for everyone to consider. The meme coins fail to have any purpose, while they claim to come along with the meme coins found early in the market.

Wrapping up

You can find many more things working smoothly and enjoying things the best. You can also enjoy people gaining the best in the market and then getting the precise kind of currencies.

