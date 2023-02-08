French unions target new day of protests against pension reform on Feb. 16 - union sources
Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 20:14 IST
French trade unions are planning a new day of action on Feb. 16 against planned pension reform, trade union sources said on Wednesday.
Strikes have been taking place since mid-January as unions protest against the government's plans to make people work longer before retirement.
Also Read: French quantum computer startup PASQAL raises 100 million euros
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
Advertisement