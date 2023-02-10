Left Menu

Zara owner Inditex agrees to 20% pay rise in Spain

Spain's two largest unions, CCOO and UGT, which represent more than half of the workforce at Zara shops in the country, have been in negotiations with Inditex to extend the pay rises and benefits to all shop assistants working for the company in Spain after shop workers in Inditex´s hometown of A Coruna received a 25% pay rise in December. In November, Inditex had agreed with UGT and CCOO to pay a one-off bonus of 1,000 euros in February for all full-time shop assistants employed across Spain, and now it has agreed to pay the same bonus next year.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 02:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 02:49 IST
Zara owner Inditex agrees to 20% pay rise in Spain

Zara-owner Inditex reached an agreement to raise salaries in its Spanish stores by an average 20%, the UGT union said on Thursday night. The salary increases reached as much as 40% in the areas of Spain that were the least well paid, UGT said in a statement.

The increase means that Inditex will pay a minimum wage of 1,500 euros ($1,610) a month to shop assistants and as much as 2,041 euros. The union said Inditex also agreed to continue increasing salaries with inflation over the next three years. Spain's two largest unions, CCOO and UGT, which represent more than half of the workforce at Zara shops in the country, have been in negotiations with Inditex to extend the pay rises and benefits to all shop assistants working for the company in Spain after shop workers in Inditex´s hometown of A Coruna received a 25% pay rise in December.

In November, Inditex had agreed with UGT and CCOO to pay a one-off bonus of 1,000 euros in February for all full-time shop assistants employed across Spain, and now it has agreed to pay the same bonus next year. Inditex employs 165,000 people in 177 countries, with a third of all staff based in Spain, according to its annual report. About 86% work in its 6,477 shops and most are women.

Among other brands Inditex owns are Massimo Dutti, Pull & Bear and Bershka. ($1 = 0.9318 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023