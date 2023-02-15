U.S. agency opens probe into United flight that lost altitude near Hawaii

The National Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday it would investigate a Dec. 18 incident in which United Airlines Flight 777, a Boeing 777 jet, lost altitude before recovering shortly after departing Kahului, Hawaii.

The Air Current first reported the incident involving the San Francisco-bound plane, saying it dropped sharply to within around 800 feet of the Pacific Ocean before recovering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)