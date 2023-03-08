South Korea to accelerate participation in Quad working group -Yonhap

South Korea will seek to accelerate its participation in the Quad working group, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a senior administration official.

South Korea has shown interest in working more closely with the Quad, which includes the United States, Japan, India and Australia, a cornerstone of U.S. strategy to push back against China's expanding influence.

