South Korea to accelerate participation in Quad working group -Yonhap
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 04:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 04:42 IST
South Korea will seek to accelerate its participation in the Quad working group, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a senior administration official.
South Korea has shown interest in working more closely with the Quad, which includes the United States, Japan, India and Australia, a cornerstone of U.S. strategy to push back against China's expanding influence.
