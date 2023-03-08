South Korea to lift pre-departure COVID test mandate for travellers from China

South Korea will not require pre-departure COVID test for travellers from China starting Saturday, South Korea's health authorities said on Wednesday, in its latest step to ease border controls on passengers from the neighbouring country.

South Korea had imposed several restrictions on passengers from China after Beijing lifted its stringent zero-COVID policy late last year, but Seoul has been easing them, citing an improved COVID situation in its neighbour.

