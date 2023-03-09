South Africa's Harmony Gold reports mine fatality

South Africa's Harmony Gold on Wednesday reported a fatality at its Tshepong North mine near Welkom in the Free State province, following a rigging-related incident.

Harmony said the accident occurred on March 7 and internal investigations were underway.

This is the fourth fatality reported in Harmony's current financial year, which runs to June 2023. The company recorded 13 deaths in the last financial year.

