GeBBS to launch tree plantation and land development project as part of CSR initiative in partnership with Y4D Foundation

Multinational corporation GeBBS has launched a tree plantation and land development project in Maharashtra as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts. The project, carried out in partnership with the Y4D Foundation, aims to increase green coverage in the area and transform underutilized or abandoned land into functional green spaces that benefit the local community.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-03-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 13:26 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI/ATK): Multinational corporation GeBBS has launched a tree plantation and land development project in Maharashtra as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts. The project, carried out in partnership with the Y4D Foundation, aims to increase green coverage in the area and transform underutilized or abandoned land into functional green spaces that benefit the local community. The land development project will take place in Balwad, Maharashtra. The project aims to transform underutilized or abandoned land into functional, green spaces to benefit the local community. By developing these spaces, GeBBS aims to provide much-needed recreational areas, improve air quality, and increase awareness on experimenting with nontraditional agriculture/horticulture amongst the farmer community.

In this initiative, the farmer's day event took place at the hamlet of Balwad. An officer from the agriculture department conducted a session to shed light on various government programs, schemes, and subsidies available to farmers and how to benefit from them. The session also involved teaching farmers multiple skills, including how to grow different kinds of produce on and off-season and maintain and restore land quality. The tree plantation initiative is set to begin in March and April and will involve the participation of Y4D Foundation representatives, GeBBS employees, and volunteers from the local community. The tree plantation and land development project will include the planting of 15000+ trees and transforming ten acres of barren land.

GeBBS also expressed their support for the partnership. "At GeBBS, we believe that it is our responsibility to give back to the communities in which we operate and recognize the important role that we have to play in the green earth initiative," said Milind Godbole, CEO and Managing Director at GeBBS. "We are proud to be partnering with GeBBS on this important initiative; this project will have a positive impact on the community and the environment," said Praful Nikam, Founder of the Y4D Foundation. "We believe that by teaching farmers the skills and knowledge they need to be self-sufficient, we can help them build a more sustainable future for themselves and their families," said Shyam Bhojne, a representative at Y4D Foundation. "Trees are essential for a healthy environment, and this project will benefit the planet and the local community by providing shade, improving air quality."

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

