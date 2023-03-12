Left Menu

Repair work on Chirag Delhi flyover likely to cause traffic snarls in south Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2023 11:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 11:25 IST
Traffic will be affected on certain routes in south Delhi as one of the carriageways of the Chirag Delhi flyover on Outer Ring Road will remain closed for 25 days from Sunday due to repair work being carried out by the public works department, officials said.

With the opening of the Ashram flyover on March 6, there was some relief for commuters, but it seems to be short-lived as the Chirag Delhi flyover is being shut and they will have to brace themselves for traffic snarls again.

The repair work of the Chirag Delhi flyover began from Sunday and the work on each carriageway will take 25 days. One carriageway will be closed for traffic while the other will remain operational, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

According to an advisory issued by the traffic police, the repair work of the carriageway from Nehru Place to the IIT flyover will be taken up first and the work on the other carriageway from the IIT flyover to Nehru Place will be taken up thereafter.

Due to the repair work on the flyover, commuters on routes towards all major south Delhi areas, including Malviya Nagar, Panchsheel Park and Vasant Kunj, are likely to face traffic snarls. However, the traffic police has suggested necessary diversions to avoid any inconvenience to commuters.

''The closure of the carriageway may increase the volume of traffic on the road and cause inconvenience to the general public. The commuters heading to railway stations, airport, hospitals etc. are advised to plan their departure in advance and take alternative routes to avoid delays.

''The commuters heading towards Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS, Defence Colony etc. are advised to take a right turn under the Nehru Place flyover and follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards the Moolchand Hospital flyover for their destination,'' the advisory read.

Commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) on Outer Ring Road are advised to take a left turn from the Panchsheel flyover towards August Kranti Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn under the Moolchand flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destinations, it said.

''Commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take a left turn from the IIT flyover towards Aurobindo Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn under the Moolchand flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destinations,'' it added.

The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Outer Ring Road towards the Chirag Delhi flyover may be restricted as and when required to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the stretch, the advisory stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

