Left Menu

MeitY held day-long Chintan Shivir on theme 'Digital India Techade - Strategy and Implementation'

The theme of the discussion was 'Digital India Techade - Strategy and Implementation'

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 18:11 IST
MeitY held day-long Chintan Shivir on theme 'Digital India Techade - Strategy and Implementation'
MeitY held day-long Chintan Shivir on theme 'Digital India Techade - Strategy and Implementation' (Image: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Officers from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and some other organizations took part in a day-long 'Chintan Shivir' here on Sunday. The theme of the discussion was 'Digital India Techade - Strategy and Implementation'

Minister of Electronics and IT, Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw participated and addressed at the event. Broadly, discussions were held on six major topics. They were how the ministry can contribute in transforming lives of all strata of society, especially deprived section; how ongoing programmes, schemes and projects should be aligned to needs in coming days; what steps could be taken to address challenges like addiction of online games, financial losses due to crypto currency, fake news in social media, access of unethical content to children.

Which new subjects should be included in college curriculum; constraints in regulations that are limiting growth of startup and manufacturing ecosystem; and steps to be taken for securing computers in government offices from cyber vulnerability were part of the discussions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023