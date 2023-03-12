Left Menu

Greeks rally over train crash, labour unions gear for more walkouts

The head-on collision of a passenger train with a freight train nearly two weeks ago has stirred public anger and daily protests against the conservative government and a political system that has repeatedly ignored calls by railway unions to improve safety systems. More than 10,000 supporters of the Communist PAME group, public sector workers, pensioners and university students rallied outside parliament in central Athens on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 18:22 IST
Greeks rally over train crash, labour unions gear for more walkouts
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Greece

Thousands of people rallied in central Athens on Sunday to protest over the country's deadliest train disaster that killed 57 people on Feb. 28, as Greece's largest labour unions geared up for a nationwide strike. The head-on collision of a passenger train with a freight train nearly two weeks ago has stirred public anger and daily protests against the conservative government and a political system that has repeatedly ignored calls by railway unions to improve safety systems.

More than 10,000 supporters of the Communist PAME group, public sector workers, pensioners and university students rallied outside parliament in central Athens on Sunday. Some of them chanted “Murderers!" and “We will not forget". Most of the 350 people aboard the passenger train were university students heading north to Thessaloniki from Athens, after a long holiday weekend.

Greece's largest labour unions GSEE and ADEDY, jointly representing more than two million workers, will stage a nationwide strike on March 16, to protest over the train crash. Last week, tens of thousands rallied in Athens and other cities across Greece in the largest street demonstrations the government has faced since being elected in 2019.

Rail workers, who have staged rolling 24-hour strikes, say years of neglect, underinvestment and understaffing - a legacy of Greece's decade-long debt crisis - are to blame. Before the crash, the conservative government, whose term ends in July, was planning to call elections in the coming weeks. Last week, it promised to fix the ailing rail system and support the families’ victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023