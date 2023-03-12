Left Menu

Commercial helicopters to Badrinath to be charged with eco-development fee

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 12-03-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 20:07 IST
Commercial helicopters to Badrinath to be charged with eco-development fee
  • Country:
  • India

Helicopters ferrying pilgrims to Badrinath will be charged an 'eco-development' fee this year by Badrinath Nagar Panchayat.

It is for the first time that commercial flights are being imposed with such a fee.

''Commercial helicopters flying to Badrinath will have to pay Rs 1,000 as eco-development fee per flight. Rules are being amended for the purpose,'' Badrinath Nagar Panchayat Executive Officer Sunil Purohit said.

Pilgrims coming by road to the Himalayan temple will be provided with garbage bags by the nagar panchayat.

Those who return them will be refunded Rs 20 at the time of entering.

Vehicles plying on the route have been paying the fee since 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023