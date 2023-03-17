Left Menu

U.S. Americas envoy to travel to Panama, Honduras in coming days

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2023 03:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 03:52 IST
The U.S. Special Presidential Adviser for the Americas, Chris Dodd, will travel to Panama and Honduras from March 17-21, the State Department said on Thursday, days after Honduras said it would establish formal diplomatic ties with China.

Dodd is due to meet with Honduran officials and private sector representatives, the State Department said, and in Panama with government officials, finance leaders and attend an annual conference for the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

