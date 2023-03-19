Left Menu

Maha: 12 passengers injured after bus falls off small bridge in Pune

At least 12 passengers were injured after a private bus fell off a small bridge in Pune city of Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday. The accident took place in Bavdhan area around 11.30 pm on Saturday, they said.The private bus travelling from Mumbai to Bengaluru fell off a small bridge, leaving 12 passengers injured, a fire brigade official said.

At least 12 passengers were injured after a private bus fell off a small bridge in Pune city of Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday. The accident took place in Bavdhan area around 11.30 pm on Saturday, they said.

''The private bus travelling from Mumbai to Bengaluru fell off a small bridge, leaving 12 passengers injured,'' a fire brigade official said. The driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle, due to which it fell off the bridge, police said. A total of 36 passengers were travelling in the bus. Of them, 12 suffered injuries and were admitted to a nearby private hospital, they said.

