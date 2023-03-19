Left Menu

Piyush Goyal meets MSMEs in Karnataka's Hubballi, seeks suggestions for election manifesto

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and senior BJP leader on Sunday participated in a meeting of MSME representatives in Karnataka's Hubballi and sought suggestions from them for preparing election manifesto.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 20:27 IST
Piyush Goyal meets MSMEs in Karnataka's Hubballi, seeks suggestions for election manifesto
MInister Piyush Goyal meeting MSMEs in Karnataka's Hubballi (Image: Twitter/Piyush Goyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and senior BJP leader on Sunday participated in a meeting of MSME representatives in Karnataka's Hubballi and sought suggestions from them for preparing election manifesto. The meeting was organised by BJP's manifesto committee.

While taking inputs during the meeting, the union minister said the double engine government will take the Karnataka to a one trillion size state economy. He also noted that Hubballi is turning as a start-up hub. The Karnataka Assembly elections are slated to be held this year.

Further, minister Goyal visited the longest railway platform in the world Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager South Western Railway extended a warm welcome to Goyal and briefed the minister about the major improvements undertaken in the recent times, and scope for future improvement.

He mentioned that recently the Guinness Book of World Records has recognised the platform at Hubballi Jn- measuring 1507 m - as the longest railway platform in the world. Kishore pointed out that the remodelled yard, and longest platform would cater to growing transport needs of Hubballi city. Goyal appreciated the feat of South Western Railway, in constructing the longest railway platform in the world. He also praised the upkeep and beautification of the station with murals depicting local art, culture and heritage. Mayor Iresh Anchatageri too accompanied the minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023